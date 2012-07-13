MADRID, July 13 The following Spanish stocks may
ACS
Madrid-listed ACS, one of the world's biggest building and
services groups, could find relief from its debt problems to be
short-lived as the stock market continues to fall, spurring the
need for new loan agreements to prevent another loss-making sale
of Iberdrola shares, Reuters reported.
ENERGY REFORM
The government's plans to tax the energy sector more in a
bid to stem the growth of the industry'S 25 billion euro deficit
could be approved at a weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, local
press reported. Companies including Endesa, Iberdrola
and Gas Natural tumbled on the IBEX on
Thursday following reports in local media detailing reform
plans.
REGIONAL DEFICITS
Spain's central government said on Thursday it would soon
back the country's 17 regions debt repayments and start this
month proceedings to gradually take over the finances of a group
of regional budget sinners.
