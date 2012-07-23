The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SPANISH REGIONS
The small region of Murcia appeared to be on course to
becoming the next Spanish region to ask for funding from the
central government, following in the footsteps of Valencia.
Spain's heavily-indebted autonomous regions had been offered 18
billion euros in assistance.
BANKIA
Lawyers for former bankia chairman Rodrigo Rato are due to
appear in a Madrid court on Monday, for initial formalities and
testimonials in a fraud investigation against him and 32 other
former board members of Bankia and its parent company BFA.
The hearing could happen behind closed doors, and Rato may
not appear.
IBERDROLA, ENDESA, GAS NATURAL
The three energy groups have stepped up a last-ditch
campaign against new taxes looming for the sector, warning the
government that the reforms could wipe out their profits in the
country.
PRISA
The media group named Chief Executive Officer Juan Luis
Cebrian as its new chairman late on Friday, replacing Ignacio
Polanco. Fernando Abril-Martorall, deputy CEO, will take over as
Prisa's CEO.
NOVAGALICIA
Nationalised savings bank NovaGalicia will start receiving
claims from investors who say they were mis-sold preference
shares in the lender, and who could run into their thousands.
The European Union on Friday gave the green light to an
arbitration process for NovaGalicia clients.
ENAGAS
Spain's gas grid operator said late on Friday it had bought
90 percent of Naturgas Energia Transporte, a gas transport
company owned by Portuguese energy group EDP, for 241
million euros ($293.24 million).
