(Adds Gas Natural)

MADRID, July 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural said on Tuesday first half net profit was 767 million euros compared to a Reuters forecast of 699 million euros.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury will raise up to 3 billion euros with 3- and 6-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT after risk premiums hit euro-era highs for the second straight session on Monday, fuelling concerns Spain may need a fully-fledged bailout.

TELEFONCIA

Telefonica will decide on Wednesday whether to sell its call centre business Atento to the risk capital group Bain Capital for around 700 million euros, El Economista said on Tuesday, citing sources.

ENAGAS

Enagas said on Tuesday first half net profit was 185.5 million euros compared to a Reuters forecast of 182 million euros.

EBRO

Ebro is due to report first-half results on Tuesday around midday.

PRISA

Indebted loss-making Spanish media company Prisa reported a 5 percent fall in first half revenue on Monday, hit by tumbling advertising spending in its crisis-stricken home market.

ALMIRALL

Forest Laboratories Inc's and Almirall's inhaled treatment for smoker's cough, commonly called COPD and the fourth leading killer in America, has been approved by U.S. drug regulators.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on