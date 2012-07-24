(Adds Gas Natural)
MADRID, July 24 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural said on Tuesday first half net profit was 767
million euros compared to a Reuters forecast of 699 million
euros.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury will raise up to 3 billion euros with 3-
and 6-month T-bills at around 0840 GMT after risk premiums hit
euro-era highs for the second straight session on Monday,
fuelling concerns Spain may need a fully-fledged bailout.
TELEFONCIA
Telefonica will decide on Wednesday whether to sell its call
centre business Atento to the risk capital group Bain Capital
for around 700 million euros, El Economista said on Tuesday,
citing sources.
ENAGAS
Enagas said on Tuesday first half net profit was 185.5
million euros compared to a Reuters forecast of 182 million
euros.
EBRO
Ebro is due to report first-half results on Tuesday around
midday.
PRISA
Indebted loss-making Spanish media company Prisa
reported a 5 percent fall in first half revenue on Monday, hit
by tumbling advertising spending in its crisis-stricken home
market.
ALMIRALL
Forest Laboratories Inc's and Almirall's inhaled
treatment for smoker's cough, commonly called COPD and the
fourth leading killer in America, has been approved by U.S. drug
regulators.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on