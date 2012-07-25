MADRID, July 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain's Inveravante, an investment vehicle owned by businessman Manuel Jove, has cut its stake in the country's second-biggest lender BBVA to 2.99 percent, the group said on Tuesday.

ALMIRALL

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall SA said late on Tuesday its inhaled treatment for smoker's cough, a serious lung disease known as COPD, had been approved by European regulators.

BANKIA

Spain's nationalised lender is expected to give minority investors senior debt in exchange for 3.125 billion euros in preference shares implying losses of between 30 and 50 percent on their investment, financial daily Cinco Dias reported citing unnamed financial sources.

ABERTIS

Abertis is due to report first-half results.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola is due to report first-half results.

ACCIONA

Acciona is due to report first-half results.

ACERINOX

Acerinox is due to report first-half results.

SABADELL

Sabadell is due to report first-half results.

