The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica on Wednesday scrapped its dividend and share buy-back programme for 2012 and halved its shareholder payout in 2013 in a move to confront a 57-billion-euro debt pile and a deepening economic crisis.

The company will give a conference at 1200 GMT for analysts.

REPSOL, SANTANDER, MAPFRE, FERROVIAL, INDRA, BME

Due to report first half results.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on