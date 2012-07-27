MADRID, July 27 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Spain's third biggest bank, CaixaBank, reported an
80 percent fall in first-half net profit to 166 million euros on
Friday as it took losses on bad real estate investments, in line
with its peers.
POPULAR
Mid-size Spanish bank Banco Popular is likely to
see its profit fall by over 50 percent in the first half of the
year when it reports its results on Friday before the market
opens as it raises provisions to cover property portfolio
losses.
REE, ENDESA
Spanish nation grid operator REE and energy company Endesa
to report first half earnings before the market opens.
FCC
Spanish builder FCC is expected to report a 54 percent drop
in net profit in the first half to 46.5 million euros, when it
reports earnings before the market opens on Friday.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa slashed its target for wind turbine sales on
Thursday for the second time this year on slowing demand in Asia
and said it was preparing a new business plan to ensure its
viability over the next three years.
FERROVIAL
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial posted a 15.2 percent
fall in first-half net profit from a year ago on Thursday to 265
million euros ($321.27 million), reflecting changes in the
group's make-up after recent asset sales.
British airport operator BAA, owned by Ferrovial, said it
intended to ask the Supreme Court to overturn a Competition
Commission ruling forcing it to sell London Stansted airport.
BME
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y
Sistemas Financieros said first half net profit was 74 million
euros.
SANTANDER
The euro zone's biggest bank, Santander said on Thursday net
profit halved in the first six months of the year after it took
writedowns on toxic Spanish real estate assets.
INDRA
Spain's Indra said on Thursday first half net profit dropped
42 percent to 61.4 million euros from a year earlier and
reiterated all earnings targets for 2012.
