The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Discount Spanish supermarket chain Dia reported net profit of 49.3 million euros in the first half, beating Reuters forcasts.

TREASURY

Spain faces yet steeper borrowing costs at a bond auction on Thursday as investors worry that the European Central Bank might disappoint their high hopes of help for struggling euro zone economies later in the day.

