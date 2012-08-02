The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
DIA
Discount Spanish supermarket chain Dia reported net profit
of 49.3 million euros in the first half, beating Reuters
forcasts.
TREASURY
Spain faces yet steeper borrowing costs at a bond auction on
Thursday as investors worry that the European Central Bank might
disappoint their high hopes of help for struggling euro zone
economies later in the day.
