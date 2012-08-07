MADRID Aug 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EQUITY MARKETS

A technical glitch on Spain's stock exchange paralysed trading for a record five hours on the blue-chip IBEX index on Monday. After normal trading resumed, the IBEX rallied sharply, ending the day up nearly 4.5 percent.

