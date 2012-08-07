Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
MADRID Aug 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EQUITY MARKETS
A technical glitch on Spain's stock exchange paralysed trading for a record five hours on the blue-chip IBEX index on Monday. After normal trading resumed, the IBEX rallied sharply, ending the day up nearly 4.5 percent.
For today's European market report double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For the latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For the Spanish-language market report double click on
For the latest euro stocks report please double click on
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has been granted a slightly longer reprieve from export restrictions imposed by the U.S. government as it seeks to resolve a probe of alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
VILLAVERDE, Spain, Feb 23 As the only European country where carmaker PSA's production overlaps with that of Opel, Spain could deliver the quick cost savings sought by PSA boss Carlos Tavares to convince investors to back his planned acquisition of the rival brand.