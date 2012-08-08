The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG, AMADEUS
Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group, has entered
into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to
protect its share value in Amadeus saying the transaction will
protect the value of its entire 7.5 percent interest in the
technology group.
ECONOMY
Spain's National Statistics Institute reports June
industrial output at 0700 GMT, with a Reuters survey expecting a
drop of 6.3 percent from a year earlier after a fall of 6.1
percent in May.
