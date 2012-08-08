The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG, AMADEUS

Iberia, owned by International Airlines Group, has entered into a hedging transaction with Nomura International to protect its share value in Amadeus saying the transaction will protect the value of its entire 7.5 percent interest in the technology group.

ECONOMY

Spain's National Statistics Institute reports June industrial output at 0700 GMT, with a Reuters survey expecting a drop of 6.3 percent from a year earlier after a fall of 6.1 percent in May.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on