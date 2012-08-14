The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INFLATION

Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) will publish inflation data for July at 0700 GMT, with economists expecting inflation to fall 0.2 percent month-on-month and rise 2.2 percent rise year-on-year.

ECB BORROWING

The Bank of Spain will declare on Tuesday how much money Spanish banks borrowed from the European Central Bank in July. The country's banks increased their reliance on loans from the ECB to a euro-era record in June.

LCH.CLEARNET RAISES MARGINS FOR SOME SPANISH DEBT

LCH.Clearnet on Monday said it will raise the extra deposit it requires for trading some Spanish and Italian bonds, which will take effect on Tuesday and be reflected in margin calls on Wednesday.

