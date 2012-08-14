The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
INFLATION
Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) will publish
inflation data for July at 0700 GMT, with economists expecting
inflation to fall 0.2 percent month-on-month and rise 2.2
percent rise year-on-year.
ECB BORROWING
The Bank of Spain will declare on Tuesday how much money
Spanish banks borrowed from the European Central Bank in July.
The country's banks increased their reliance on loans from the
ECB to a euro-era record in June.
LCH.CLEARNET RAISES MARGINS FOR SOME SPANISH DEBT
LCH.Clearnet on Monday said it will raise the extra deposit
it requires for trading some Spanish and Italian bonds, which
will take effect on Tuesday and be reflected in margin calls on
Wednesday.
