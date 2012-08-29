UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Aug 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BAD BANK
The so called Spanish 'bad bank' will be given exceptional powers that will allow the entity to buy and sell all kinds of assets as well as issue debt, the daily newspaper El Pais reports.
SACYR VALLEHERMOSO
The construction company closes a deal to finance a highway in Chile worth 262 million euros, says the financial daily Cinco Dias and La Vanguardia.
FCC, OHL
Construction companies FCC and OHL are in the final stages of being awarded a project worth 10 billion euros to build the underground railway infrastructure in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
TELEFONICA
Inaki Urdangarin, the King of Spain's son-in-law, under investigation over allegations that his sports charity was used to embezzle public funds, has stepped down from a lucrative U.S. post at telecoms giant Telefonica to distance the company from the scandal
