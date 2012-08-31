The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACS
Indebted Spanish infrastructure firm ACS reports
first-half results before the market opens.
BANKIA
Nationalised lender Bankia is expected to post first-half
losses of more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) on Friday,
worse than for the whole of 2011.
BAD BANK
The Spanish government will lay out the structure of the
so-called "bad bank" for housing banks' toxic real estate assets
at a weekly cabinet meeting.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on