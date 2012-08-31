The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

Indebted Spanish infrastructure firm ACS reports first-half results before the market opens.

BANKIA

Nationalised lender Bankia is expected to post first-half losses of more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) on Friday, worse than for the whole of 2011.

BAD BANK

The Spanish government will lay out the structure of the so-called "bad bank" for housing banks' toxic real estate assets at a weekly cabinet meeting.

