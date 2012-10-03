(Adds details) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will appear in parliament at 0800 GMT to talk about the stress tests carried out on the banking sector by Oliver Wyman. Results of the test were released on Friday. Investors will watch for details on how the bad bank will be constructed, especially at what price assets will be transferred.

ACERINOX

Spanish steel producer Acerinox holds an investor day after raising its base prices by 50 euros ($64.53) per tonne in Europe on Tuesday.

