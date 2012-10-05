The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Ten international banks will participate in Popular's 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) new share issue, newspaper Expansion reports. Popular is the largest non-nationalised bank in Spain to fail a stress test and must bolster its capital to avoid taking international aid. Expansion reports that 14 banks presented offers topping 8 billion euros.

BAD BANK

Spanish banks Santander, BBVA and La Caixa will invest 1.8 billion euros in the country's bad bank, which will house billions of euros in soured real estate assets, Expansion reports.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander is selling a loan portfolio of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.23 billion) to Bank of America Merrill Lynch , banking sources said on Thursday.

BBVA

BBVA issued $2 billion of three-year debt in the United States on Thursday. El Economista reports the bank attracted more than 200 investors with the issue.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) reports industrial output for August at 0700 GMT. Output has fallen for 11 straight months.

