MADRID Oct 9 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO POPULAR

Popular will issue up to 6.25 billion shares in its capital hike to raise 2.5 billion euros, the bank said on Monday. If Popular issues the maximum number of shares, this would imply a discount of 73 percent, based on Monday's closing price.

JAZZTEL

Jazztel said on Monday it had signed an agreement with telecoms giant Telefonica to share fibre optic networks that provide internet to homes.

BANKIA

Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), holding company of the state-rescued lender Bankia, will post a loss of more than 4.5 billion euros in 2012 after cleaning a balance sheet loaded with soured real estate assets, said the financial daily Expansion without citing sources.

