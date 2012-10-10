MADRID Oct 10 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VUELING

Spain's low-cost carrier Vueling will hire 500 pilots and cabin staff for its Spanish business as part of its growth plans for next year's summer, said financial daily Cinco Dias.

ABERTIS

Spanish infrastructure group Abertis will buy a 25 percent stake in Hispasat, the Spanish communications satellites group, after reaching an agreement with the government which currently holds that stake, said financial daily Expansion.

ENDESA

Enel closed the sale of Endesa Ireland to Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) for a total of 285 million euros, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale will have a positive impact on Enel'S consolidated net debt of around 361 million euros, including the repayment from SSE of Endesa Irelnd debt for around 75 million euros.

BANKS

Unlisted Spanish bank Ibercaja said on Tuesday it would not go ahead with a merger with Liberbank after an independent audit showed a joint venture including bank Caja 3 would have capital needs of 2.1 billion euros.

