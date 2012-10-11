MADRID Oct 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

RATING

Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's policy options to arrest the slide.

REPSOL

Repsol oil company said a fire burned for an hour and a half on Wednesday evening an FCC plant in its A Coruna refinery, before it was extinguished. The company had no immediate assessment of the effect on production.

