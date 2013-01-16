The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL
Telecommunications company Jazztel gained over 200,000 new
Internet clients in 2012, the company said after market close on
Tuesday. Jazztel also said it had 340,000 mobile clients at
end-2012, compared to 140,000 the year before.
NOVAGALICIA BANCO
Nationalised bank Novagalicia Banco, also known as NCG
Banco, recorded a loss of 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in
2012 but expects to generate profit this year, Expansion
reported, citing an internal bank document.
RAJOY INTERVIEW
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that euro zone
creditor countries should do more to stimulate growth, in an
interview with the Financial Times.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)