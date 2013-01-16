The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL

Telecommunications company Jazztel gained over 200,000 new Internet clients in 2012, the company said after market close on Tuesday. Jazztel also said it had 340,000 mobile clients at end-2012, compared to 140,000 the year before.

NOVAGALICIA BANCO

Nationalised bank Novagalicia Banco, also known as NCG Banco, recorded a loss of 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in 2012 but expects to generate profit this year, Expansion reported, citing an internal bank document.

RAJOY INTERVIEW

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that euro zone creditor countries should do more to stimulate growth, in an interview with the Financial Times.

