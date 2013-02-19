MADRID, Feb. 19 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
The company posted on Tuesday an 0.2 percent rise in
full-year core profit from a year earlier, in line with
forecasts, as growth in motorway traffic in Latin America offset
declines in France and Spain.
BANKS
Spain is planning more control over bankers' bonuses,
Expansion reported, citing comments by Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos at an event organized by the newspaper.
IAG
International Airlines Group is preparing to raise its 7
euro-per-share takeover bid for Vueling after several
shareholder funds rejected the offer, website El Confidencial
reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.
ENERGY
The amount the Spanish government owes utilities for selling
power at a loss to keep prices in check has increased by 4.28
billion euros in 2012, according to a balance published by the
National Energy Commission.
RESULTS
Gas Natural is due to publish results before the
market opens and Ferrovial after the close.