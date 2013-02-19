MADRID, Feb. 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

The company posted on Tuesday an 0.2 percent rise in full-year core profit from a year earlier, in line with forecasts, as growth in motorway traffic in Latin America offset declines in France and Spain.

BANKS

Spain is planning more control over bankers' bonuses, Expansion reported, citing comments by Economy Minister Luis de Guindos at an event organized by the newspaper.

IAG

International Airlines Group is preparing to raise its 7 euro-per-share takeover bid for Vueling after several shareholder funds rejected the offer, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

ENERGY

The amount the Spanish government owes utilities for selling power at a loss to keep prices in check has increased by 4.28 billion euros in 2012, according to a balance published by the National Energy Commission.

RESULTS

Gas Natural is due to publish results before the market opens and Ferrovial after the close.