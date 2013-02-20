The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Spanish lender Caixabank is planning to lay off 4,000
workers, close to 12 percent of its workforce, online newspaper
El Confidencial reported on Wednesday.
ENAGAS
Gas distributor Enagas reported on Wednesday a 4.1 percent
increase in net profit to 379.5 million euros ($506.88 million)
for 2012.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
Management at Spanish flag carrier Iberia will meet with
unions on Wednesday, the third day of a strike that has grounded
hundreds of flights in protest over job cuts, media reported.
TELEFONICA