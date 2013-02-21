BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with 3i Group to fully acquire the British services company Enterprise for 385 pounds.
BANKINTER
Spanish bank Bankinter plans to list 49 percent of its insurance arm, Linea Directa, within the next two or three years, Expansion reported, citing unnamed market sources.
DIA
Spain's deep recession helped profits at discount supermarket chain Dia rise by over 55 percent in 2012 from a year earlier as adjusted core earnings beat Reuters forecasts.
TREASURY
Spain aims to raise up to 4 billion euros from a triple bond sale on Thursday. Results are due at around 0940 GMT.
ABERTIS, REE, IBERDROLA
The Spanish government held a meeting with the Bolivian ambassador on Wednesday to express its displeasure with Bolivia's seizure of assets belonging to Spanish companies, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.