MADRID Feb 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica is studying the sale of another 2.5 billion euros worth of assets, including telecommunication towers and its Irish business, to further reduce debt, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

COLONIAL

Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Spanish businessman and owner of builder OHL, is negotiating the acquisition of property firm Colonial, with assets worth 5.2 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources.

ABENGOA

Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa is planning to take legal action against the Spanish government over its latest energy reform, the company said, after posting a 51 percent fall in 2012 profit.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on