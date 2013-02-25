BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
MADRID Feb 25 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica is studying the sale of another 2.5 billion euros worth of assets, including telecommunication towers and its Irish business, to further reduce debt, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.
COLONIAL
Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Spanish businessman and owner of builder OHL, is negotiating the acquisition of property firm Colonial, with assets worth 5.2 billion euros, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources.
ABENGOA
Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa is planning to take legal action against the Spanish government over its latest energy reform, the company said, after posting a 51 percent fall in 2012 profit.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing
LOS ANGELES, March 3 "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.