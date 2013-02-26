The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol could agree sell its liquefied natural gas assets to Shell this week for between 1.5 billion and 1.7 billion euros, Expansion newspaper reported, citing financial sources. Shell was reported to be in the frame at the end of January.

BANKS

Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, which is auctioning off rescued lender Catalunya Banc, could offer prospective bidders tax advantages to seal the sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported. Top banks including Santander and BBVA have said they are studying the lender.

IBERIA

Spanish airline Iberia - part of International Airlines Group - could lose up to 3.5 million euros for every day its workers strike, according to preliminary internal estimates, Cinco Dias newspaper reported, citing sources close to the situation. Unions called three week-long strikes to protest against job cuts.

NH HOTELES

Hotel group NH has called a meeting with unions on March 11, to discuss options to improve its business, which could include making layoffs, news agency Efe reported.