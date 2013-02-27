The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Oil major Repsol has sold a block of liquefied natural gas
assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $6.7 billion, the
company said after markets closed on Tuesday.
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus releases full-year
results for 2012 before the market opens. Analysts expect the
firm to report increased earnings and revenues.
OHL
Spanish builder OHL reports full-year results for 2012
before the market opens.
VUELING
Low-cost airline Vueling releases 2012 results before the
market opens on Wednesday. Barcelona-based Vueling is a takeover
target for The International Airlines Group, recently
hit by staff strikes.
RED ELECTRICA ESPANOLA
Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica reports full-year
results on Wednesday.