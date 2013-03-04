MADRID, March 4 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Workers at Spain's Iberia were set to ground nearly 1,300 flights in a second round of five-day strikes launched on Monday to protest against deep job and wage cuts at the loss-making airline.

NH HOTELES

Hotel chain NH is planning to ask its bank lenders to renegotiate a debt refinancing, paying back some of its loans and putting off payments on some the rest, Expansion newspaper reported, as new shareholders come on board.

ACS

ACS's German construction unit Hochtief is expecting up to 170 million euros ($221 million) for the services division it is selling, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

