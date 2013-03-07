The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POPULAR, SABADELL

North American and Spanish banks are lining up to bid on City National Bank of Florida over the next few days, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Banks that are expecting to bid include Canadian bank TD Bank, Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp, Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group as well as Spanish banks Banco Sabadell and Banco Popular.

TREASURY

Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 illion euros of debt through a triple bond sale of paper due 2015, 2018 and 2023. Results due ayt around 0940 GMT.