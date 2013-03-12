PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON, March 1 Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PESCANOVA
Spain's stock market regulator said it had opened an investigation into fishing firm Pescanova for possible market abuse.
IBERIA
Spanish airline Iberia and its workers moved closer to agreement on mass job cuts on Monday after owner IAG, which also owns British Airways, accepted a compromise proposal put forward by a government-appointed mediator.
* A321neo powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines has been granted joint Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would hold regular talks with Ford to find ways to ensure its engine plant in Wales remains part of the car producer's "success" in Britain after leaving the European Union.