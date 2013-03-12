The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PESCANOVA

Spain's stock market regulator said it had opened an investigation into fishing firm Pescanova for possible market abuse.

IBERIA

Spanish airline Iberia and its workers moved closer to agreement on mass job cuts on Monday after owner IAG, which also owns British Airways, accepted a compromise proposal put forward by a government-appointed mediator.