MADRID, March 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank holds its annual shareholders' meeting.

NH HOTELES

The hotel group is planning to axe 600 jobs to save up to 7 million euros a year, El Economista reported on Friday, citing company and union sources.

RETAIL

Spain's largest retailer Corte Ingles has cut prices at its supermarket by 5 percent, adding to a 20 percent price cut last year in an attempt to compete with cheaper rivals, Spanish media reported, citing comments by the head of the company's food division, Victor del Pozo.

