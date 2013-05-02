BRIEF-Abbvie CEO Richard Gonzalez's total 2016 compensation was $21 mln vs. $20.8 mln in 2015
* CEO Richard Gonzalez's total 2016 compensation was $21 million versus $20.8 million in 2015 - sec filing
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brazil is looking to issue 1.3 billion reals of five-year debt in the local market, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported on Wednesday.
GRIFOLS
Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Thursday net profit rose 19 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 115.7 million euros, boosted by overseas sales, especially Latin America and Asia.
* "As at date of this announcement, ACCC's public consultation and review of proposed transaction is continuing"
* Pump shipments grew 9 percent to 16,938 for year ended December 31, 2016 compared to 15,483 pumps shipped in 2015