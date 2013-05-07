UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Pescanova, updated results) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PESCANOVA
The fishing company urgently needs 60 million euros ($78 million) to stay afloat, adminstrator Deloitte has told creditor banks, newspapers reported on Tuesday.
GAS NATURAL
The utility is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday. For a poll click on
FCC
The building and services firm is due to post first quarter results on Tuesday.
ENDESA
The utility reported a 23 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 476 million euros.
DIA
The budget supermarket reported first quarter adjusted net profit of 28 million euros, up 19 percent from the same period last year.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources