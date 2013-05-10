The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IAG
International Airlines Group reported a first-quarter
operating loss of 278 million euros as continued weakness at its
Spanish carrier Iberia wiped out British Airways' profits.
INDRA
Spanish information technology firm Indra posted on Thursday
a 16 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 26.7 million
euros ($35 million), dragged down by weaker sales in its
recession-hit home market.
PRISA
Indebted Spanish media group Prisa, owner of the country's
best-read generalist newspaper El Pais, said on Thursday that
losses widened nearly 50 percent in the first quarter from a
year ago to 12 million euros ($15.7 million).