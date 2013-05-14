The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said on Tuesday first quarter net profit was 35 million euros, up 8 percent from a year earlier.

ACS

Builder ACS publishes results for the first three months of the year after the market closes.

LA CAIXA

Spain's third-biggest lender La Caixa has received offers of between 700 and 800 million euros for a portfolio of 12,000 properties that it had valued at twice that amount, online newspaper El Confidencial reports, citing sources close to the negotiations.

ENERGY

Spain's Industry Ministry is preparing a legal reform which will permit production to be stopped for up to four years at low performing natural gas power stations, El Economist reported citing sources.

ICAG

The International Airlines Group, parent company of British Airways and Iberia, said on Tuesday it would launch up to 400 million euros of five-year convertible bonds.