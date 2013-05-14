The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said on Tuesday
first quarter net profit was 35 million euros, up 8 percent from
a year earlier.
ACS
Builder ACS publishes results for the first three months of
the year after the market closes.
LA CAIXA
Spain's third-biggest lender La Caixa has received offers of
between 700 and 800 million euros for a portfolio of 12,000
properties that it had valued at twice that amount, online
newspaper El Confidencial reports, citing sources close to the
negotiations.
ENERGY
Spain's Industry Ministry is preparing a legal reform which
will permit production to be stopped for up to four years at low
performing natural gas power stations, El Economist reported
citing sources.
ICAG
The International Airlines Group, parent company of British
Airways and Iberia, said on Tuesday it would launch up to 400
million euros of five-year convertible bonds.