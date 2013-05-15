UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Guyana's government has signed an agreement giving Repsol rights to explore for crude off the coast of the South American nation.
TELEFONICA, REPSOL, IAG
Telecommunications company Telefonica, oil major Repsol and the British-listed owner of Spain's Iberia airlines, International Airlines Group (IAG) took advantage of low rates to raise debt this week.
ACS
Construction firm posted a 12 percent rise in first-quarter core profit thanks to strong earnings from its overseas divisions.
INDITEX
Inditex was among clothing retailers that endorsed an accord on Bangladesh building and fire safety.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said profit rose 8 percent in the first quarter.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources