The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
The telecoms giant has put on hold plans to publicly list
its Latin American unit, a senior executive said late on Tuesday
at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. But an IPO could
be ready with a few months if needed, he said.
