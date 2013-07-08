BRIEF-SoftBank Group to issue 2 series corporate bonds worth totaling 450 bln yen
* Says it plans to issue the 51th series 7-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 400 billion yen, with coupon rate of 2.03 percent and maturity date on March 15, 2024
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANCO POPULAR
Antonio Pujol, director of Popular's retail business, tells Cinco Dias newspaper the bank is gaining market share in lending to small and medium-sized companies and calls on the government to help lenders finance themselves more easily and at cheaper rates.
TELEFONICA
Spain's biggest telecoms firm, Telefonica, has created a new subsidiary for its Central American assets as it prepares to finalise the sale of 40 percent of its businesses in the region to Guatemala's Corporacion Multi Inversiones (CMI), Cinco Dias reports.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
March 2 Maxtek Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ZjWZPO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)