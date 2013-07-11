The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Heathrow saw 6.5 million passengers in June, a 4.6 percent increase on June 2012, bringing the total number of passengers travelling through Heathrow in the first six months of 2013 to more than 34 million, up 2.4 percent year on year.

PESCANOVA

The debts of Spanish fishing firm Pescanova were more than double what it stated when it entered insolvency proceedings in April, the company said on Wednesday citing a KPMG audit, making it one of Spain's biggest ever bankruptcies.

