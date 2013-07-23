The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica and KPN are in talks to combine their
German mobile businesses in a deal worth over $6 billion that
would help them compete with bigger competitors Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone.
ENAGAS, GAS NATURAL, BME,
ACERINOX
Spanish gas distributor Enagas and utility Gas Natural,
stock market operator BME and stainless steel producer Acerinox
are all due to report first half earnings before the market
opens on Tuesday.
TREASURY
The Spanish Treasury will issue up to 3.5 billion euros in
3- and 9 month T-bills on Tuesday.