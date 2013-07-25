MADRID, July 25 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
RESULTS
Telefonica, Repsol, Sabadell,
Bankinter, Bankia, Indra, Ferrovial
and Mapfre present first-half results on
Thursday.
