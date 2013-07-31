Doping-WADA chief urges Russia to quicken anti-doping reforms
March 9 Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.
MADRID, July 31 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a former Banco Santander executive and a former Spanish judge with insider trading over a proposed takeover of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc on which the Spanish bank had given investment banking advice.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net profit rose 4.5 percent to 53.8 million euros in the first half from a year earlier thanks to a good performance in its core casings business abroad.
BBVA
BBVA is expected to post an 85 percent jump in net profit in the first half of 2013 on Wednesday, helped by one-off gains from selling assets in Latin America.
RESULTS
Red Electrica, Endesa, OHL, Sacy , Grifols and Tecnicas Reunidas are also due to post first-half results on Wednesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
March 9 Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view that there is continued support from its parent Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency, in view of SGI's importance in promoting and developing the domestic credit and guarantee insurance
LYSAKER, Norway The ethics watchdog for Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund will recommend this year that the fund exclude or put on a watch list several firms in the oil, cement and steel industries for emitting too much greenhouse gas.