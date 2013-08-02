The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.

IAG

International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.