GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AMADEUS
Spanish travel technology company Amadeus AMA.MC reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.
IAG
International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
