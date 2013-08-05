The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC

Spanish builder FCC reported a first half loss of 607 million euros, compared to a small profit in the same period last year, after writing down losses on renewable energy assets and its Alpine unit in Austria.

The company also said it was in intense negotiations with creditors to refinance its debt.

PMI

Markit reports Spanish services PMI for July after manufacturing PMI returned to contraction in the same month.

BANKIA, INDRA

Spanish nationalised bank BFA-Bankia said on Friday it sold a 20.1 percent stake in technology company Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros.

EADS

Spain has moved to halve its planned fleet of Airbus A400M military transport planes by offering the rest for export, casting a fresh shadow over Europe's largest defence project as the long-awaited plane goes into service.

