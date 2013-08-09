MADRID Aug 9 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Mexican telecom giant America Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer to purchase all the shares of Dutch telecom group KPN it does not already own at 2.4 euros ($3.21) per share. The announcement comes after America Movil terminated an agreement to keep its holding below 30 percent, following Telefonica's 8.1 billion euro bid for KPN's prized German unit E-Plus.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol will not accept less than 5.3 billion euros in compensation for YPF, its former unit that was expropriated by the Argentine government, El Economista newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources at Repsol.

