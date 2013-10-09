RPT-BRIEF-Opera Software Q4 revenues in line, core earnings beat forecast
* q4 adjusted ebitda $17.6 million (Reuters poll $11.9 million)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Santander consumer priced 1.0 billion euro 2015 bond.
INDRA
Indra sold a 250 million-euro 2018 convertible bond.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica priced 225 million 2020 bond.
REPSOL
Repsol will drill its first offshore well in Namibia as early as February
* FY net loss 216.7 million baht versus net loss 475.1 million baht