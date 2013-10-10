The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telecom Italia is considering a sale of its 67
percent stake in Brazilian mobile carrier Tim Participacoes
in a bid to reduce its heavy debt, said a person
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
Telecom Italia said no sale process of TIM stake was under
way.
