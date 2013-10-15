BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech to raise 30 pct stake in Shenzhen tech firm
* Says it plans to invest 33.8 million yuan to raise 30 percent stake in Shenzhen-based tech firm, up from 0 percent
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has started preparing the sale of its $3.6 billion stake in its listed Czech unit, three sector bankers closely following the process but not directly involved said on Monday.
EZENTIS
The loss-making telecoms and technology group, which is focused on Latin American markets, said on Monday its Chilean subsidiary had won a $100 million fibre optic contract from Telefonica.
