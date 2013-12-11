The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander, Spain's largest bank, is to buy HSBC's 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, just as many international rivals are beginning to sell out of China.

Separately, RBS said its finance director, Nathan Bostock, had resigned to join Santander after just 10 weeks in the job, dealing a major blow to the state-backed lender's turnaround efforts.

INDITEX

Spanish clothing giant Inditex reported stronger in sales in the run-up to Christmas and third quarter earnings in line with expectations.

