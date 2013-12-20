The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
SACYR
Spanish construction firm Sacyr won the right to partner
with Peru on extending an Andean highway, a $550 million
investment, the government's investment-promotion agency said on
Thursday.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA, on Thursday said it was in
talks with Chile's CorpBanca over a potential
combination of both groups' banking business in Chile and
Colombia.
REPSOL
A consortium led by Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petróleo Brasileiro, and including Spain's Repsol,
found good-quality oil in the sub-salt Carioca offshore area,
which might have about 459 million barrels of oil equivalent in
recoverable reserves.
ENDESA
Argentina on Thursday threatened to nationalize utility
companies Edenor and Edesur, controlled by Endesa, after power
outages blanketed large swaths of the capital and surrounding
suburbs just ahead of the South American summer.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica said on Thursday it had no agreement with
BlackRock over Telecom Italia as it sought to dispel concerns it
was manoeuvring behind the scenes ahead of a shareholder vote
over control of the Italian phone group.
Telecom Italia's shareholders meet on Friday to decide
whether to oust the board in an attempt by dissident investors
to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of Telefonica. The
outcome of the vote is uncertain.
