Britain's FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON, March 21 British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SACYR
The Panama Canal Authority has signed a deal to end a major dispute over the multibillion-dollar expansion of the waterway, an official said on Thursday, raising hopes that the consortium behind the project will follow suit before the week is out.
MOTORWAYS
Spanish Banks have offered the government low-cost financing to keep nine tollway concessions with total debt of 4 billion euros from going bankrupt, Expansion reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources involved in the negotiations.
ONO
The cable company releases fourth quarter results. Shareholders approved plans on Thursday for a stock market listing but no decision was taken on a takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone.
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.
BANKS
Spanish banks ECB borrowing data for January announced.
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.
LONDON, March 21 European shares edged up towards 15-month highs on Tuesday, with banking and oil stocks outperforming, though Sweden's Fingerprint Cards plummeted on another profit warning.