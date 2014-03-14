The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

The Panama Canal Authority has signed a deal to end a major dispute over the multibillion-dollar expansion of the waterway, an official said on Thursday, raising hopes that the consortium behind the project will follow suit before the week is out.

MOTORWAYS

Spanish Banks have offered the government low-cost financing to keep nine tollway concessions with total debt of 4 billion euros from going bankrupt, Expansion reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources involved in the negotiations.

ONO

The cable company releases fourth quarter results. Shareholders approved plans on Thursday for a stock market listing but no decision was taken on a takeover approach from Britain's Vodafone.

BBVA

Spain's second-biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.

BANKS

Spanish banks ECB borrowing data for January announced.

