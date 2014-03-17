Fitch Assigns Play Topco PIK Toggle Notes Expected 'B-(EXP)'/RR6
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Polish telecom group P4 Sp. z o.o.'s (P4 or Play) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and affirmed the company's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB-(pol)'/Stable. At the same time, the agency has assigned an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'/'RR6' to Play Topco S.A.'s PIK Toggle notes. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of