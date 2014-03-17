The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VODAFONE, ONO (IPO-ONO.MC)

Britain's Vodafone has agreed to buy Spanish cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10.03 billion)in a deal that is set to be announced on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SACYR

Insurer Zurich confirmed late on Friday it had signed an agreement with the Panama Canal Authority and the consortium of builders led by Sacyr to complete a project to widen the waterway, settling a long-running dispute on cost overruns.

