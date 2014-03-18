The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
The Spanish builder said in a statement late on Monday that
it has sold its outdoor advertising subsidiary Cemusa to
France's JCDecaux for 80 million euros as part of an
asset disposal plan aimed at reducing debt.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on